Happy Sunday! The sunshine returns this afternoon with warmer temperatures in the upper 50s! The warming trend continues into Monday, but more clouds build in tomorrow morning. A cold front will move through the Bluegrass late on Monday, isolated showers will be possible. A bit of an unsettled pattern continues for the rest of the week as temperatures begin to drop. We cool to the upper 40s/low 50s through Thanksgiving, before cold arctic air slides in for next weekend.

Have a great day!