Happy Monday! A beautiful week is ahead with lots of sunshine and dry conditions. We have a bit of a warm up heading our way as well! Tuesday morning will be cool in the mid 50s with highs reaching the mid/upper 70s. The rest of the work week will be slightly warmer with highs reaching the low/mid 80s. Perfect for the final week of summer. The official start to Fall is on Saturday! Enjoy the sunshine this week!

Have a great evening!