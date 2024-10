Happy Saturday! We made it to the weekend and it will be a beautiful one! Sunshine sticks around all weekend long, highs reach the low/mid 70s this afternoon. Overnight it will get chilly again, lows dropping to the upper 30s/low 40s, but Sunday afternoon we return to the mid 70s. The warmth will continue to build throughout the week, putting our highs slightly above average.

Have a great weekend!