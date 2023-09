Happy first weekend of Fall! A beautiful weekend ahead with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s/low 80s. We stay dry the entire weekend, even as storms and showers ramp up to the east and west of us. Tropical Storm Ophelia is currently impacting many on the east coast in the Carolinas. We could get a few clouds, especially in our eastern counties, but still no rain in store for the next few days. Our best chances for rain/storms will be by the middle of next week.

Have a great weekend!