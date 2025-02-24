Sunny and warm start to the week

Happy Monday! The sun has been shining all day long throughout the Bluegrass with highs in the mid/upper 50s! We continue to get warmer throughout the week, temperatures reaching upper 50s/low 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight tonight a few clouds will build in and there is a small chance for some showers in our northern counties very early on your Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon we have more sunshine! A cold front will move through on Wednesday evening, cooling us to the low 50s for the end of week and give us a few rain showers overnight into Thursday.

Have a great evening!