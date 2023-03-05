Sunny and Warm Sunday

Happy Sunday! We are starting a bit on the chilly side this morning but we are warming up to the mid 60s by the afternoon. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow, with even warmer temperatures in the 70s on Monday. We will have nice and dry conditions for the next few days with a cold front moving in Monday night, which will cool us down to the 50s on Tuesday. We will remain calm throughout the week with more rain chances ramping up at the end of the work week and into the weekend.

Have a great day!