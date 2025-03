Happy Saturday! The first weekend of March will be a chilly one. Highs only reach the low 40s later this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. We stay quiet throughout the weekend but temps will fall to the low 20s overnight into Sunday, highs in the upper 30s in the afternoon. Next week, our temperatures will begin to bounce around a bit, warming to the 60s by midweek with storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enjoy the sunshine!