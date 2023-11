Happy Saturday! A beautiful fall day ahead with highs in the mid 50s this afternoon. If you are heading out for any Veterans Day events or the UK game, the sun will be shining all day long. Sunday will be similar with slightly warmer highs. High pressure takes over keeping us dry and sunny for the start of the work week as we warm up to 60s, slightly above average for this time of year. Our next best chance for some much needed rain will be at the end of the work week.

Have a great day!