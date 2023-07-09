Sunny days ahead

Our weekend weather was not all bad as we saw some rain activity, but no severe weather. Now the low pressure with cold front is moving out. We have full sunshine on the horizon for Monday and even through mid week. The temperature trend will soar back up into the mid and upper 80s by Wednesday before more thunderstorm chances rise for late week.
Posted at 4:53 PM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 16:53:52-04
