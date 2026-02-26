Sunny days coming up

Our day began with cold rain and even snow in parts of the state, but the rest of the day has been shaping up and that sets us up for a wonderful couple of days ahead. Friday will bring sunshine galore along with temperatures warming up to around 60 degrees. Saturday will be even warmer in the low to mid 60s. There is a small chance for a rain shower or two late in the day Saturday, but for now, we'll say most of the weekend looks quiet. Monday will bring another round of rain and snow to the Ohio Valley potentially. As of now, it's looking like more rain than snow, just like this morning. The temperature trend will be a bit of a roller coaster though next week with highs in the 30s on Monday then right back in the 40s-60s later on. Better rain and even a few thunder chances lie ahead next week, too.