Sunny, dry and warm

Our beautiful stretch of fall weather continues for the remainder of the weekend. We will get sunny days and cool nights. Sunday's highs will push into the low/mid 70s and we get warmer as we move into the early work week. Most of next week still looks fully dry. A couple of tropical systems are brewing in the tropics, but should not impact our weather here at home. Enjoy!
