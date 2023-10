Happy Saturday! A beautiful weekend is ahead with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Your Saturday afternoon will be a bit windy, with winds reaching 15-20mph, but highs will reach the upper 60s/low 70s. Temperatures cool down Sunday as a front moves through, with highs only reach the upper 50s/low 60s. We begin to warm back up by the middle of the work week, with dry and sunny weather throughout the week!

Have a great weekend!