Sunny finish to the weekend

After a cold start to the day, we finally saw some sunshine to enjoy here in Lexington, while the south got it most of the day. Temperatures in the south because of the sun rose to the mid 50s while we stayed in the 40s north. Winds whipped up around 39 mph at the airport making it feel even cooler and more like February than late March. As we look ahead to changing our calendar over to April later on this week, we have a nice surge of warmth coming up. Before that happens, for the rest of the weekend, expect highs to stick to the mid/upper 40s for Sunday after a cold start.

All of Sunday and most of Monday will be dry, but a few light showers are possible late Monday and into Tuesday. The warmer trend will begin on Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s followed by a warm front and big bump up to the mid 70s on Wednesday! That will by far be the warmest day this coming week, but after that, another low pressure threatens springtime rain showers and even a thunderstorm or two late week. It looks like March may leave like a lion and April arrive close to seasonable.