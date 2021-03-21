Menu

Sunny Monday Ahead

Rain chances later in week
Posted at 5:05 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 17:05:23-04

Our weekend really couldn't have been any better as we had lots of sunshine, dry weather, and nice temperatures to make it feel like spring. One more nice day is ahead for the start of our work week, just enough to make us want more, but rain will make a comeback pretty soon. Clouds will roll in and out through Monday, but the thicker clouds don't show up until Tuesday. If you like the feel of the 60s, we have several days to experience them. Monday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s for most and potentially even the warmest day of the week.

A brief cool-down is ahead in the 8 day forecast, but it's not until late weekend/early next week. As we know, springtime brings us the chance to hear some rumbles of thunder and this week will include some of those too. The most active day looks to be Thursday as a large low pressure will slide north of us and could even take some snow over the Great Lakes. For us, it's a rain or storm event which we will keep an eye on.

