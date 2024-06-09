Sunny, quiet days coming

Other than some rain in the southern half of our state today, the weekend weather has not been bad at all. It has still been a warm one with highs near 80 both days and we are about to cool down, but only briefly. Monday will start with a nice amount of sunshine, however clouds will increase for the afternoon and it is possible that someone sees a very stray shower. If you don't see rain tomorrow, then you likely won't see any for another 5 or 6 days.

A very quiet and dry weather pattern will settle in over us for much of this work week. As high pressure moves over, we have a lot of heat coming in too. Look for the temperature trend to rest in the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday then take off to the upper 80s and eventually the low 90s by the end of the week. Father's Day weekend looks to be mostly dry and quite hot! Great pool weather days are ahead!