Sunny Saturday, rainy Sunday

Posted at 5:51 AM, Jun 10, 2023
Happy Saturday! This weekend will start off beautiful, with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s this afternoon, but, a low pressure system is sitting to the west and will bring some rain and thunderstorms on Sunday. There is a possibility of some severe storms accompanying this system, especially in the afternoon/evening. Strong winds and heavy rain will be some of the main threats.

The work week may be a bit soggier as well! Some much needed rain sticks around through next Friday with highs mostly in the 80s.

Have a great weekend!

