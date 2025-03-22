Sunny Saturday, showers Sunday

Happy first weekend of Spring! The first half will be beautiful with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s/low 60s. We remain a bit breezy for your Saturday as well. Sunday morning, a few showers will be possible. By the afternoon/evening, we could see a couple of thunderstorms popping up along a cold front. Most of central Kentucky is not included in that severe threat for Sunday, but a few strong storms could still pop up. We stay around average in the upper 50s/low 60s for the majority of the work week.

Have a great weekend!