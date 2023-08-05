Sunny Saturday, Stormy Sunday

Happy Saturday! A partly cloudy afternoon is in store with highs in the low 90s. We will stay mostly dry through the day with some rain chances in the evening. Storms could move in overnight as well. Sunday will be a day to stay weather aware. Humidity and high temperatures will help fire up some scattered storms in the morning and late Sunday evening. Depending on cloud cover, with more sunshine throughout the day, we could expect some of these storms to become severe.

The rest of the week will be a bit cooler with temperatures in the low/mid 80s. We will stay mostly dry until the end of the week when more rain/storm chances move back in.

Have a great day!