Sunny skies for Breeders' weekend

The first half of this work week's weather has been gray and gloomy with sprinkles, but we are now heading into a weather change just in time for Breeders' cup weekend! Our temperatures have been around or even above normal this week, but we are heading for a significant warm-up toward late week and weekend when we hit the 70s and stay there for a while. Thursday will be a great, sunny and dry day with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We warm even more to the mid and upper 70s by Saturday and Sunday. Whether you're heading to Keeneland or anywhere around central KY, the weather will be fantastic on Friday. A cold front will head our way on Saturday. Most models have the line of rain and storms weakening when we get to Saturday afternoon, but lighter showers should still be around. Sunday and Monday will continue with rain chances off and on before we dry out again most of next week.