Sunny skies for Easter Sunday

Now, that we are into the weekend, we can expect to see gradual improvements in the weather. Today has still been mostly on the gloom side, but we have a vast change coming very soon. Clouds will gradually clear tonight as lows drop to the mid 30s and patchy frost may develop. So that means it will be a cold start to Easter, but the upside is that we will warm up pretty steadily as the sunshine will heat things up by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s. The rest of Sunday will just be beautiful and fully dry. In fact, a great dry stretch is ahead for most of next week. It's not until late week/next weekend that we see any chance for rain. Beware the pollen though! Counts will be high due to the fact that it is dry. The new week will be the perfect time to get any outdoor activities or jobs done. Temperatures will start in the mid 60s Sunday then climb toward the mid 70s by mid week and beyond toward the upper 70s by Friday.