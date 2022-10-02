Sunny skies for some this Sunday

Our first October weekend continues with the decent weather as the remnants of Ian continue to glide east. We wanted and needed rain from Ian, but just didn't see it and now we are headed for yet another dry stretch. Temperatures will still vary across the state today thanks to the variance in cloud cover, but Lexington will hang out in the low 70s making for a nearly perfect feel. This week brings high pressure which translates to dry weather and plenty of sunshine.

The temperature trend will be a bit unsettled as we will first gradually warm to the low/mid 70s early week, then hit the upper 70s on Thursday. A cold front will move in late Thursday sending us a small chance for showers then a big dip in temps. Highs for Friday and next weekend will only be in the low 60s. The long range forecast also looks to be cooler than normal.