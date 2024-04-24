Sunny skies prevail Thursday

The first half of our week has held some beautiful weather, other than some rain last night into early this morning. Clouds have cleared and we have seen more sun through this afternoon and we get it back for a couple more days before we see some rain showers arrive later in the week on Friday. Temperatures are keeping on the cooler-than-normal side for just one more day, Thursday, before we take off to the 70s and even the 80s in the weekend! The end of April and beginning of May will be coming in quite summer-like. Rain chances will come back early next week with a few thunderstorms around on Monday. The warmth will stick around for much of next work week, too.