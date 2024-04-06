Sunny skies return today!

It's a cold start to our weekend day as temperatures have fallen into the low 30s for many. The Freeze Warning remains until 10 am. Once we get past the freezing air this morning, we will see full sunshine and that will help us to warm into the mid 50s through the afternoon. Enjoy the one dry day because we have another round of showers and even a couple of isolated thunderstorms likely on the day Sunday.

Western KY will be under a marginal risk for severe storms while the eastern half of the state should just see general thunderstorms. Temperatures will begin to take off on Monday...reaching well into the upper 60s for eclipse day. Better chances for thunder and rain arrive by Tuesday and beyond next week with highs in the 70s.