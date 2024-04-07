Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Sunny Spring Sunday

Isolated showers and storms late tonight
Futuretrack
Stormtracker
Futuretrack
High temperature trend
rain chances
Posted at 8:11 AM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 08:11:58-04

Happy Sunday! A beautiful sunny Spring day ahead with highs in the upper 60s/low 70s! We stay dry and clear until the late evening where isolated showers and storms will start to fire up, especially overnight. This will continue until early morning on Monday and then we stay mostly dry. There will be some cloud cover throughout the day, but models show some clearing right around when the eclipse moves over Kentucky! More rain and storms will sit over us for a few days with warmer temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18