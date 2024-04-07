Sunny Spring Sunday

Happy Sunday! A beautiful sunny Spring day ahead with highs in the upper 60s/low 70s! We stay dry and clear until the late evening where isolated showers and storms will start to fire up, especially overnight. This will continue until early morning on Monday and then we stay mostly dry. There will be some cloud cover throughout the day, but models show some clearing right around when the eclipse moves over Kentucky! More rain and storms will sit over us for a few days with warmer temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s.

Have a great day!