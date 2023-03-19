Sunny start to spring

It's been quite the cold final weekend of winter, but we set our sights on spring which arrives tomorrow (Monday) at 5:24 pm. Vernal Equinox means equal hours of daylight and darkness, and while it won't be exactly equal, we do have around 12 hours of daylight now and it's growing. As we say goodbye to the winter season, that doesn't mean we say goodbye to the cool weather. We have a frosty, cold night ahead and that will lead us into a cold start to the work week. The sun will be bright for Monday and we'll see temperatures reach the 50 degree mark.

Later in the work week we'll see a nice spike in temperatures into the mid 70s as a big warm front comes our direction. Several chances for rain showers exist as well throughout the week with the better chance for rain and storms coming at the end of the week on Friday. Once again, rain totals between now and next weekend look on the high side so we'll keep an eye out for water issues.