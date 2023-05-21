Sunny, warm first half of week

Other than a rainy start to Saturday, the weekend has been a great one! Sunshine has been in abundance today and we will stick to that same pattern through much of the week thanks to high pressure building in. It will also be a very dry work week. The temperature trend was on the hot side, but now models are pointing to a dry cold front coming in mid week. That will bring our temperatures from the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday to the low/mid 70s for the end of the work week. That will push us several degrees back below normal again...just as we are leading up to Memorial Day weekend. As of now, the holiday weekend does still look mostly quiet and dry, but we do have a small chance for rain Sunday and Monday. Enjoy the nice weather week ahead!