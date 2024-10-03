Watch Now
Sunny, warm weather stretch

Dry through weekend and next week
What a lovely past two days we've had here in the Bluegrass and our Friday will be much of the same with large amounts of sunshine and warm temperatures. It will not be feeling much like early October through our weekend as highs continue running in the low 80s. Saturday will be just a touch cooler thanks to a weak cold front moving through late on Friday. This cold front will only pull rain chances up from 0 to 10% so don't expect to need the umbrella.

Both weekend days look lovely and pretty warm. Sunday may even close in on the mid 80s. Another cold front will arrive on Sunday bringing a very small chance for showers then that front will help to cool us off for next week. Starting Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 60s, running 5 to 10 degrees cooler than normal, which will give us more fall vibes. Enjoy the sun!

