Frigid Friday Inbound

Sunshine and warmth comes for the weekend
Posted at 4:57 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 04:57:37-05

It's a cold start to your Friday following a dry cold front that swept through last night. A very stray snow flurry may flutter around in far northern KY, otherwise we have a few clouds but looking ahead to sunny skies later on! Temperatures are below freezing and afternoon highs won't even make it to freezing today. Add in some northerly winds around 10-15 mph, that will put wind chills down to the teens this morning and only rising to the 20s through the day.

The forecast makes a big change heading into the weekend as warm air advection will take over. That just means we'll be warming up! The warmth also comes with plenty of sunshine especially Saturday. Sunday will hold a few more clouds and wind comes back, but we'll also warm to the low 50s. That same warm trend will linger into next work week. Monday looks fantastic with sunny skies and highs pressing up toward 60 degrees! The warmth comes with a price, though. Rain and a few thunderstorms are on the docket for mid week.

