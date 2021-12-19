Sunny with slow warming trend

This Sunday has been a very gray and gloomy one because the clouds have not wanted to leave. We will see some slow clearing take place overnight, but temperatures will remain cold...in the mid 20s. We don't warm up a whole lot tomorrow, but we will see some sun finally. In fact, most of the day looks nice with highs in the mid 40s. Tuesday is Winter Solstice which marks the official start of the winter season.

It certainly has been a mild December so far, and we will continue that trend as we lead up to Christmas this week. Numbers (high temperatures) will be running in the 40s for the first few days, but by the time we get you to Thursday, it will feel warmer...in the low 50s. Christmas Eve could hit 60 degrees yet again! As we warm up, you know what is coming. Rain is expected as we get to Christmas Day. Snow chances look next to nothing at this point in time as we'll just be too warm. Temperatures will eventually dip to the 50s again for the rest of the weekend as we dry out a bit on Sunday.