Sunshine all day

Our weekend is looking great as we welcome plenty of sunshine today and Sunday, too. The temperature trend will eventually become more friendly, but it's a cold start this morning. The afternoon will send us into the upper 40s. Tonight, clouds will increase, but rain chances remain very low as dry air is in place. Sunday may begin with a few clouds around, but the rest of the day turns nice with sun again and high temperatures pressing the upper 50s. Warmer weather is expected through much of next work week too! The 70s are coming in mid week, but it comes with scattered rain showers and maybe a storm to two.