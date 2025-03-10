Sunshine and above average temperatures

Happy Monday! We have a beautiful stretch of weather this week with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s! We have clear and quiet conditions all week long until we hit the end of the week and into the weekend. Active weather fires up Friday, with shower and storm chances rolling in possibly Saturday and Sunday. This comes as a low pressure system spins northeast, but the timing of this system is still fairly rocky. We will keep a close eye on this storm potential as we continue to move through the week. In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine!

Have a great week!