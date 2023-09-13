Sunshine and cool temperatures for the week

Watch Now
Posted at 3:28 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 15:28:36-04

Happy Wednesday! It feels like Fall! Even though the Fall Equinox is still 10 days away, we are getting a little taste of it this week. The cold front that moved through Tuesday is keeping us in the low/mid 70s for the next few days and high pressure is keeping us dry and partly cloudy. The gorgeous weather continues into the weekend with only small rain chances on Sunday, and boy, do we need some showers! We continue to track Hurricane Lee as it heads north, potentially making landfall in the northeastern part of the country this weekend.

Have a great evening!

