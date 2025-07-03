Sunshine and Heat for Independence Day

Get ready for heat and humidity to return this Independence Day weekend. Highs will climb back to the 90s as humidity increases throughout the weekend. The 4th will be quiet with highs reaching the lower 90s. Be sure to pack plenty of water if you plan to be outside. Rain chances will be minimal through the weekend, with our next best chance of rain coming in the beginning of the work week. Saturday and Sunday follow Friday with highs in the mid-90s under a sunny sky.