Sunshine and Rising Temperatures this Week

Posted at 6:03 AM, Sep 18, 2022
Happy Sunday! We are hitting our last stretch of Summer and it definitely feels like it! Another day reaching the mid 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine in store. A cold front is pushing into our area Monday bringing with it a few chances of rain, but if you see any, it will probably be scattered. But, even with the front, our temperatures will continue to climb throughout the week, with our warmest temperatures reaching near the low 90s!

But, just in time for the start of Fall on Thursday, our temperatures will be taking a turn. A strong cold front moves in across the Midwest and Ohio Valley cooling us into the mid to upper 70s. This could continue into the weekend. Have a great day!

