Sunshine comes back for weekend

After the rain and clouds, we do have some better weather to discuss for the impending weekend. We may start Saturday with clouds and some fog, but we'll get the sun back for the afternoon as temperatures only warm to the mid to upper 50s. Sunday is the better of the two days thanks to more sun and highs in the mid 60s. The warmer stretch will carry us through early work week before rain moves in Tuesday/Wednesday. This midweek weather-maker will bring in some more rain showers ahead of a more interesting weather system for late week. A huge temperature crash may bring a chance for a wintry mix on Thursday. Enjoy the nice weekend!