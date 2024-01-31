Sunshine, dry weather straight ahead

Though the weather has been nothing but gray and gloomy for the past several day, we have seen a slight warming trend, and we're looking toward better weather very soon. High pressure will glide in and that will send us some much-deserved sunshine for Thursday and beyond even into the weekend. We will continue the mostly dry trend except for a small chance for rain showers Sunday into Monday. The high temperature trend will remain above average through the first several days of the new month....in the 50s. Again, the sunshine might be the best part, so soak it up!