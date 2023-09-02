Sunshine for game day

Watch Now
Posted at 6:40 AM, Sep 02, 2023
Happy Saturday! The long weekend will be a hot one! Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s/low 90s through Monday with plenty of sunshine throughout the holiday weekend. If you're heading to the UK game today, bring the sunscreen and hydrate! Sunshine will persist throughout the afternoon with clear and calm conditions for the evening. We stay dry and get hotter throughout the work week, potentially reaching the mid-90s. Rain chances return by the end of the week/next weekend.

