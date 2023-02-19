Sunshine for Sunday

Happy Sunday! A bit of a cloudy start to the day but with much warmer temperatures than what we saw Saturday! We are climbing to the upper 50s this afternoon, with some southern counties reaching the low 60s. We are staying nice and dry today but the sunshine won't last too long. Rain chances move in Monday and linger throughout the rest of the week. By the middle of our work week we will be pushing the low to mid 70s with Wednesday potentially being the best chance for heavy rain.

Have a great day!