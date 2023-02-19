Watch Now
Sunshine for Sunday

Rain chances move in for the work week
Highs this week
Rain Chances
Posted at 8:58 AM, Feb 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-19 12:36:40-05

Happy Sunday! A bit of a cloudy start to the day but with much warmer temperatures than what we saw Saturday! We are climbing to the upper 50s this afternoon, with some southern counties reaching the low 60s. We are staying nice and dry today but the sunshine won't last too long. Rain chances move in Monday and linger throughout the rest of the week. By the middle of our work week we will be pushing the low to mid 70s with Wednesday potentially being the best chance for heavy rain.

Have a great day!

