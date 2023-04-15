Watch Now
Sunshine for the first half of the weekend

Rain/storm chances Sunday morning
Posted at 9:05 AM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 09:05:27-04

Happy Saturday! It will be gorgeous today with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine will be around throughout the early afternoon with a bit more cloud cover pushing in for the evening. Rain and storm chances also ramp up Saturday night into Sunday morning. A marginal risk of severe weather will be in place for the eastern part of the state. A cold front will move in Sunday, cooling us to the 50s/60s for the start of the work week. More 70s are in store throughout the week.

Have a great day!

