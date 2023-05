Happy Sunday! A beautiful afternoon is in store with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid/upper 70s. After showers yesterday morning, some areas saw over an inch of rain! We are still about an inch behind normal rain totals for the month of May and the rest of the week doesn't look like it will be much help. We are staying dry and sunny all week long. Temperatures will reach the low/mid 80s by the middle of the work week.

Have a great day!