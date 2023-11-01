Sunshine lingers through late week

What started as a gloomy, cold day, has turned into more sunshine and blue skies, but we're still chilly. Overnight we'll see lows in the mid 20s so that means more frost and freeze. For late week, we will slowly start to warm back into the 60s which will put us near normal for a change. We will not bounce back and forth quite as much in the next week, but there will still be cool nights and warm days. Rain chances will remain close to zero Thursday through the weekend making for a nice stretch of weather. A couple of weather-makers will arrive beyond the weekend and that will bring rain chances back up into the 50-60% range through mid next week. Enjoy the warmer, dry few days ahead!