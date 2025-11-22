Sunshine on the way Sunday

The gloominess of this past week is about to come to an end as we approach the second half our weekend. High pressure will rejoin us on Sunday bringing in a good amount of sun and dry weather, too. Things will remain quiet through the start of the short work week, but our next chance for rain will arrive late Monday and last through Tuesday, possibly early Wednesday. We should see the rain end and skies clear just in time for Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will keep mild until then, but the holiday itself will be a chilly one with highs only around 40 degrees. Cool weather will then stay put through the weekend.