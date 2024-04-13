Sunshine returns for Saturday

Happy Saturday! The sunshine has returned! We enjoy clear skies all day long with highs in the upper 60s/low 70s. We wake up Sunday in the mid 50s and mostly sunny skies but the wind will pick up from the south, warming us up to the upper 70s. Winds will ramp up to near 20 mph for Sunday afternoon. A stray shower will be possible tomorrow, but most of our rain chances will begin at the start of your work week with isolated storm chances both Monday and Tuesday. Highs reaching the upper 70s, possibly low 80s!

Have a great weekend!