Spooky season is off to a gloomy start! Cloud cover stuck around throughout the day and will stay around through the evening, but sunshine is just around the corner. Overnight we cool to the upper 50s thanks to the cold front that moved through this evening. The afternoon temperatures will reach low/mid 70s with clear skies. We warm up again to the upper 70s/low 80s for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Have a great day!