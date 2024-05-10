Sunshine returns soon

Our weekend is getting kicked off with dry, but cooler weather. Temperatures, with the help from mostly clear skies, will drop into the upper 40s overnight. Saturday will be a slightly warmer one as we hit the low 70s with a mix of clouds and sun. A quick cold front will spark a few morning showers, then the afternoon looks drier.

Sunday is your day if you want the sunshine! Mother's Day will be pretty fantastic with the sun and a high temperature in the mid 70s. A few showers will move back in for Monday then rain/storm chances ramp up on Tuesday and linger through the bulk of the week. Better warmth comes with the rain though, temperatures should be in the mid to upper 70s much of the time.