Happy Saturday! The sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid/upper 50s. We stay clear and quiet overnight and into Sunday, waking up in the low 40s, reaching the mid 60s in the afternoon! We continue to get warmer at the start of the week with rain chances moving into the Bluegrass on Tuesday. A strong front moves through late this week, dropping our temperatures to the 40s by Thursday with the possibility for a few light flurries.

Have a great weekend!