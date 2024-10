Happy Wednesday! High pressure has taken over and we are now finally enjoying the sunshine! The rest of the week will remain clear, dry, and thanks to a wind shift tomorrow, a lot warmer! We will start of the morning in the low 50s tomorrow but climb to the upper 70s/low 80s in the afternoon. This will be the trend for the end of the week and into the weekend. A perfect start to the fall meet at Keeneland!

Have a great evening!