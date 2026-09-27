Sunshine to start the new week

It has been a fabulous and comfortable fall weekend and the good news is that this same weather trend continues through the start of the new work week. Sunshine will remain the main player Monday through Wednesday. Rain chances will be next to zero until late week. That is when we will see the high pressure break down, and allow a couple of low pressures to move in. These lows will push our rain chances up from zero to 40-60% by late week and into next weekend. Some models are even calling for 1.5" to 2" of rain by the end of next Saturday. This will go a long way to helping the dryness. Temperatures will also be on the rise through the week. Monday starts us in the upper 70s, but we will hit the upper 80s by Wednesday/Thursday.