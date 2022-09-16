Watch Now
Surge of September heat

Whole weekend stays in the mid 80s
Posted at 3:59 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 15:59:30-04

Earlier this week, we had a lovely shot of cooler, fall-like air, but that went away quickly and we are left with a very warm weekend ahead. Temperatures will be running well into the mid 80s with even a slight bump in humidity. It won't feel stifling, but the air will feel summer-like. Game day will be a hot one sitting in the stands so be sure to wear the sunscreen and keep hydrated. Sunday will basically be a repeat of Saturday since high pressure reigns supreme.

Eventually, we say goodbye to the 80s and climb even higher into the low 90s by mid next week! That will put us 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal and make for a hot finale of the summer season. Autumn officially arrives Thursday at 9:30 pm. Most of the upcoming days are still dry, too, but a couple of weather models say a shower is possible Monday then again Thursday with a cold front. That front will then cool us back to the upper 70s by the week's end.

