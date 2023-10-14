Sweater weather returns

In the wake of the cold front, temperatures are about to get much colder into Sunday. Instead of the 60s or 70s, we will drop to the mid 50s and that will last into Monday too. Rain chances will dwindle through the night, but return on Monday. Most of the showers will be very light and won't amount to much, but any little bit helps in our drought. The temperature trend will slowly climb into the 60s for much of the work week and we eventually get some sun back.